Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $39.10 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.59. 1,304,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

