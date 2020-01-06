Nexus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. 111,873,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,105,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.