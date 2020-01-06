Nexus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,088,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. 8,389,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

