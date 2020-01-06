Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in Danaher by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 678,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,930,000 after acquiring an additional 549,841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Danaher by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. 2,748,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

