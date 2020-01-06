Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 622,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.86. 2,493,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,938. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.