NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

EGOV opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

