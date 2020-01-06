Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.13.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.50. 26,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $117.61 and a 52-week high of $279.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

