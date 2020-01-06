Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.13.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.50. 26,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $117.61 and a 52-week high of $279.95.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
