Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,187,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

