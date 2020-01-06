Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.