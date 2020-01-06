Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 94,280 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $514,768.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,811,044.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL stock remained flat at $$5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 168,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

