Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,514,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

