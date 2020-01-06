Odyssey Trading Up 3.3% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and Upbit. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $165,081.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,682,122,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, FCoin, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

