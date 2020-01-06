Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.95 and last traded at C$49.95, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

