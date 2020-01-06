Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $73,909.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $73,909.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

