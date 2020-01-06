OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.