OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

