Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orion Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

