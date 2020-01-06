OST Market Capitalization Achieves $7.17 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $112,951.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, IDCM and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00192941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01528941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.