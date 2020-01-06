OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,033.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $7.07 million and $129,033.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

