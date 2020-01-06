Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAM. HSBC lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.08.

PAM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 569.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

