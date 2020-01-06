Paragon 1-Day Volume Tops $42.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and IDEX. Paragon has a market capitalization of $384,853.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paragon has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.