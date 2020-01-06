Particl (PART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,725.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007985 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. During the last week, Particl has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $18,725.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000922 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000336 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

