PAXEX Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, PAXEX has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,963.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

