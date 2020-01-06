Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 192 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.34.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

