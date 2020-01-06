PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.15. 3,801,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

