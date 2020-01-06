Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Perficient has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 126.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

