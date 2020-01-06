Permex Petroleum (CNSX:OIL) Shares Up 8.3%

Permex Petroleum Corp (CNSX:OIL) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 242,784 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile (CNSX:OIL)

Permex Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property that covers an area of 320 acres, as well as the Pittcock South property that covers an area of 498 acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Midland Basin; Mary Bullard property that covers an area of 241 acres located in Stonewall County; McMurtry property covering an area of 530 net acres located in Young County; Loving property, which covers an area of 980 net acres located on the boundary between Jack and Young Counties in Texas; and Peavy property that covers an areas of 160 acres located in Young County, Texas.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.