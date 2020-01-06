Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Incyte stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. Incyte has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

