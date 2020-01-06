Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.49.

NYSE FSLY opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $30,708.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,126 shares of company stock worth $13,327,196 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

