Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €65.58 ($76.26) and last traded at €66.70 ($77.56), approximately 336,483 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.02 ($77.93).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($85.81).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

