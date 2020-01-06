Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €65.58 ($76.26) and last traded at €66.70 ($77.56), approximately 336,483 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.02 ($77.93).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($85.81).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

