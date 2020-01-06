Power Ledger Market Capitalization Reaches $16.00 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Cryptopia. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $745,868.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BX Thailand, Gate.io, TDAX, Binance, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Huobi, Upbit, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

