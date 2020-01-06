Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSEC. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

