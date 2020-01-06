Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.35 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

