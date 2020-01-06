Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,130.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,480 shares of company stock worth $7,591,628. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 26.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,723,000 after acquiring an additional 832,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,123,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.