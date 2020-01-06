QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.05955059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025952 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.