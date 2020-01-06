QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
QUIK stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.
