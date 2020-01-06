QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

QUIK stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

