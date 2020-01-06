Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON: SRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2020 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

Shares of Serco Group stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 159.70 ($2.10). 1,262,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.76.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

