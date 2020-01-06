Recon Technology’s (RCON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Recon Technology stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

