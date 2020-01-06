REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REMYY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

