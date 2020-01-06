Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report $120.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.78 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $480.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $483.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.91 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPAI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 91,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after buying an additional 844,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,278,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 366,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

