Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON RBG opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. Revolution Bars Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.64.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

