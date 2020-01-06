Rise Price Reaches $0.0014 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. Rise has a market capitalization of $195,580.00 and $71.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000886 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,535,072 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

