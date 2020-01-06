Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 83,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 33,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $539,311.68. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $57,538.62. Insiders have bought a total of 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561 over the last 90 days.

