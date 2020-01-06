Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 497 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,872. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $389.42 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.95.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

