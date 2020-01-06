Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,254 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 428,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.65. 6,120,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

