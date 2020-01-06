Rockland Trust Co. Has $13.03 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 770,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,065. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $126.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

