Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $563.41. The stock had a trading volume of 642,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,469. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $371.00 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

