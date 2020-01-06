Rockland Trust Co. Sells 8,805 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

NYSE ED traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.34. 1,393,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,658. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

