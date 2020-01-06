Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after purchasing an additional 449,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $87,590,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

