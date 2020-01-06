Royal Bank of Canada Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $330.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,334.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

