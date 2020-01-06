Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on STSA. Leerink Swann started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

STSA opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

